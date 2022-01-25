Anushka Sharma & brother Karnesh's production house strike Rs 4 Billion deal with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Indian entertainment is going places and thanks to the boom in OTT over the last two years, OTT giants have upped their game in terms of content. The three major streaming platforms in India namely Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar have continued to dish out some gripping and intense content.

Now, according to a latest report in Bloomberg, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have pumped in some serious money in Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. Turns out, Clean Slate Filmz and the OTT giants have struck a deal worth $54 million which roughly translates to 4 billion rupees. Yes, you heard that right.

The report revealed that the deal is push out several films and web series over a period of next few years. While speaking to Bloomberg, Karnesh Ssharma confirmed the development and said Clean Slate Films will release eight films and series on these streaming platforms as well as some others in the next 18 months.

Karenesh is of the opinion that competition between OTT giants has resulted in the will to experiments and thus also there has been a rise in budgets. "What has happened over a period of time is ambition is also going up within the studio systems. And that's great for people like us," Karnesh Ssharma told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, a Netflix spokesperson, confirmed that they have tied up with the actress' production house and will be releasing three projects in the coming months. One of them is Anushka's Chakda Express in which the actress is playing the lead role based on the life of India's celebrated cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

On APV, Anushka and Karnesh's production house has offered the extremely successful Paatal Lok which is one of the best web series of 2020.

