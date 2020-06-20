Anushka Sharma drops intriguing stills from her supernatural tale Bulbbul and piques fans excitement

Anushka Sharma is all set to bring yet another gritty tale with Netflix’s Bulbbul starring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The film’s trailer dropped a day back and Anushka shared some stunning stills.

For Anushka Sharma, 2020 has begun on a good note as her debut web show production, Paatal Lok received an overwhelming reaction from fans. Now, with the stakes higher, Anushka is all set to bring forth a gritty and spooky fairy tale with Netflix’s latest offering, Bulbbul. A day back, Anushka dropped the trailer for Bulbbul and left fans in complete awe of it. Starring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead, Bulbbul is a spooky yet intriguing tale that is bound to leave you hooked.

Now, Anushka dropped interesting stills from the film on social media that feature the cast of the show including Rahul Bose and others. In the first still, we get to see the child bride sitting on the bed. In the second photo, we get to see her interacting with Rahul Bose’s character intensely. While another picture gives us a glimpse of a little girl in the dark forest, the final photo shows us the lead character lying on the bed in deep thought.

With the stills, Anushka also gave a huge shoutout to all those associated with Bulbbul. She shared the photos and wrote, “Shoutout to the guys behind the scenes and the ones in it, for bringing Bulbbul to life. #Bulbbul premieres June 24, only on @NetflixIndia@OfficialCSFilms #KarneshSharma #AnvitaDutt @manojmittra #SaurabhMalhotra.”

Here are the still Anushka Sharma shared from Bulbbul:

Meanwhile, the show’s trailer showcased the tale of a child bride and her story as the grown up married woman. With Bulbbul, lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt will be making her debut as a director. The film’s trailer left netizens in awe and many were excited for Anushka Sharma’s next production after the success of Paatal Lok. Bulbbul is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and will premiere on June 24, 2020, on Netflix.

