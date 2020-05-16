Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of what Paatal Lok's success party looks like in times of Covid 19; Check Out

Anushka Sharma shared a photo of her zoom call with team Paatal Lok and well, it looks like that is the new party norm now. Check out her post right here.

The crime thriller Paatal Lok, helmed by Anushka Sharma released a day back, and as it turns out, it has definitely managed to hit home. This is a genre that the audiences have been enjoying, but now, after the likes of Sacred Games and Asur, we sure have a clear winner. The web series has been receiving rave reviews and it is all over the internet. With the ongoing lockdown, there is little to no scope for celebrations, but well, when will technology come to our rescue?

Producer Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a photo of what their success party looks like given the ongoing scenario. On the video call were the likes of Sudip Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prosit Roy, Abhishek Banerjee, and a few others. All of them had a huge smile on their faces, just like the one where we all have while clicking photos. Anushka wrote, 'What 'Success party's' look like in these times. Had a blast with this incredible team of ours.'

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has already begun scripting Season 2

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with us, Jaideep was quizzed about a second season for the show. He says, "Of course, there's a possibility. As far as I know, the hint that I have gotten is that Sudip sir is already working on it [scripting season 2]. I hope it happens and I would love to take the story forward." Ask him what could it be about, and he says, "It might be a different case or the continuation of the same case as season 1, I don't know. But, I would love to play Hathiram again. His involvement has just started. Hathiram has just entered the game. We feel that he will finally start now. Now, things are in his favour."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×