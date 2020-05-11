Anushka Sharma introduces Paatal Lok's 'The King' in new teaser ahead of release; WATCH

Backed by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok is all set to release this Friday on Amazon and the spine-chilling trailer has many looking forward to it. Check out the latest teaser below.

In the absence of the box office, web streaming platforms have been creating a storm digitally and releasing newer content every other week. This week, too, Amazon Prime will be releasing a brand new series that has set social media abuzz. Backed by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok is all set to release this Friday on Amazon and the spine-chilling trailer has many looking forward to it. On Monday, Anushka took to social media to share a brand new teaser introducing one of the pivotal characters in the show.

In the teaser, we get to see the talented Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra navigating the waters of fake news and allegation. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Kya Sanjeev Mehra ki fitrat bilkul uski ‘news’ ki tarah hai, jab chahta hai badal deta hai? #PaatalLok New Series, May 15 @PrimeVideoIN @OfficialCSFilms #KarneshSharma #SudipSharma @manojmittra #SaurabhMalhotra @prosit_roy #AvinashArun @Jaiahlawat #NeerajKabi @GulPanag."

Check out the teaser here:

The web series' trailer was all things gritty and sinister. The investigative drama stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag in leading roles. The cop drama revolves around Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary fighting corruption in the city. The show is all set to release on 15th May and is being produced under Anushka Sharma's banner, Clean Slate Films. Are you looking forward to Paatal Lok? Let us know in the comments below.

