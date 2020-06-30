Anushka Sharma reflects on being part of the modelling industry at 15: It had a lasting impression on me

In a recent post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote about her life journey and drew similarities with the character of her latest Netflix film Bulbbul. Read on to know more.

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has made a whole lot of noise for her work during the lockdown period, it is undoubtedly Anushka Sharma. The actress and producer released two gripping projects and garnered all the right attention for backing some content-worthy projects. From producing Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok to Netflix film Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma's work has taken social media by storm. In a recent post on Instagram, Anushka wrote about her life journey and drew similarities with the character Bulbbul. The actress also opened up about working as a teenager and the effect it had on her.

Sharing a photo from her childhood days and a current one, Anushka wrote, "The story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl’s journey from innocence to strength and resilience...and it’s a story I’m all too familiar with. Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth."

She went on to add, "From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that. I chose to dive into work when I was a teenager and I’ve been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day."

Well, Anushka Sharma's journey is nothing short of inspirational.

Credits :Pinkvilla

