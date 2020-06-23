Anushka Sharma reveals why men and women will relate to Bulbbul in her upcoming Netflix film

Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films, have been backing some great content and Bulbbul looks like another exciting addition.

After entertaining the audiences with one of the most fine crime dramas, Paatal Lok, in the Indian streaming space, Anushka Sharma will be returning with a supernatural thriller titled Bulbbul on Netflix. The actress' production house, Clean Slate Films, have been backing some great content and Bulbbul looks like another exciting addition. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Anushka opened up about the story of Bulbbul and why men and women of all ages will enjoy and appreciate the film. The film's trailer has already generated a massive buzz and it definitely looks like a scary affair.

When asked why she decided to back a horror story, Anushka said, "Unfortunately, we don’t live in a balanced world. So there are a lot of times when you feel like you get pushed to the corner. You get undermined. You are underappreciated. And these are things that I and Anvita can talk from a professional point of view, but then there’s also a social part of it where women are literally not ever made to feel empowered. They are not allowed to grow."

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares a throwback photo from the good old travel days with his 'one and only' Anushka Sharma

Adding that if one experiences this from a young age, it ultimately allows the person to become a stronger version of themselves. And this is what she and write Anvita Dutt decided to explore. "I don’t know if men get to experience that transformation as much, but whoever has been discriminated against or has been made to feel powerless, be it a man or a woman, will find that strength and fight back. I think that’s what happens with Bulbbul. There’s a sense of redemption, a sense of justice. It is this sense that women and men will relate to when they watch Bulbbul. I think that is the beauty – gender or no gender,” Anushka revealed.

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×