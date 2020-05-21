Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok lands in legal trouble as she gets a legal notice over use of casteist slur

Anushka Sharma’s debut web series production, Pataal Lok landed in legal soup as a notice has been sent over the use of casteist slur in one of the episodes.

Anushka Sharma produced her first ever web show, Paatal Lok for Prime Video starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and others. The show premiered on May 15, 2020, and got a good response. However, it looks like one of the episodes of Paatal Lok has invited legal trouble for Anushka. As per a report, Anushka has been sent a legal notice by a member of Lawyers guild over the alleged use of casteist slur in one of the episodes of the show.

As per a report of The Quint, Anushka’s Paatal Lok has offended the Nepali community due to the alleged use of casteist slur in one of the episodes of the show. Reportedly, Viren Sri Gurung, Lawyers' guild member, has sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma on May 18, 2020, for the same. The Lawyer said in the report that in an episode where a lady police cop is interrogating a Nepali character, casteist slur has been used and that is an insult to the community.

Gurung said, “There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice.” The Lawyers' Guild member also added that Anushka’s team has not yet responded to their notice. The report also stated that if they don’t get a response from the team, others from Prime Video would also be involved in the matter.

Furthermore, as per a report of The Hindu, the Gorkha community also has strongly raised their voice against the use of casteist slur in Paatal Lok. An online petition also was started by the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh (BhaGoYuP) on May 18 and has been addressed to Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Minister Prakash Javadekar claiming that the casteist slur offended the Gorkha community. The petition also had Mary Lyngdoh's (a common surname of the Khasi community from Meghalaya) mention and stated, “The insult hurled at her by a policewoman reinstates the stereotyping of people from the North-East. The Gorkha is the largest Nepali-speaking community and this term puts down the entire clan.” They have demanded muting of the scene and editing of subtitles in the same.

The community also claimed that the use of casteist slur in Paatal Lok adds to the stereotyping of people from North-East states and the particular scene that offended the community may add to troubles for them. Paatal Lok has been produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and others. It premiered on May 15, 2020.

