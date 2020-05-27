Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok lands in trouble for hurting Hindu sentiments; Netizens trend #BoycottPaatalLok

As Paatal Lok is winning hearts post release, a section of the society has called out the makers for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Anushka Sharma’s recent production Paatal Lok, which marked the diva’s debut in the digital world, has been the talk of the town ever since it has released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The show happens to be the crime thriller and features Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead. Paatal Lok has opened to rave reviews from the audience and is winning hearts with the stupendous performance by the cast. However, looks like the crime thriller has landed in major trouble once again as the team is being called out by netizens on micro-blogging site Twitter.

According to media reports, there are reports that Paatal Lok has allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and the netizens have accused the series from promoting Hinduphobia. In fact, Twitterati is now demanding the web series to be banned and are even trending #BoycottPaatalLok on Twitter. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#BoycottPaatalLok Saffron-clad people lynching M*slim on suspicion of carrying beef like that of 2017 Junaid lynching case wherein the HC made it clear that the fight started over train's seat. But wait! They won't show that you know it why? Because they have to blame Hindus.”

Another tweet read as, “Do they dare to do such action for other Gods?? Why only Hindu God always?? Hindus are not MUM... We will togetherly oppose Patal Lok web series!! #boycottpaatallok.” A Twitter user also demanded an unconditional apology from the makers and wrote, “Once again new web series came to portrait the wrong message through #PaatalLok telecast and it is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films & Anushka Sharma. They should come up with an unconditional apology & also delete the scenes which hurt Hindu sentiments. #BoycottPaatalLok”

Take a look at tweets demanding a ban on Paatal Lok:

In thses days, it's really very common strategy to defame Hinduism for the sake of Publicity. Struggling Actor's/Director use such cheap propaganda to become famous in less time. #CensorWebSeries #BoycottPaatalLok pic.twitter.com/he0EI6TVDN — RadhikaThombare (@ThombareRadhika) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok#CensorWebSeries

Entertainment is just another reason for denigration of Hindu Dharm.

Why only and only Hindu Dharm is targeted..

It's just to make money..? pic.twitter.com/tybKaGS00i pic.twitter.com/pm2mnSReIz — Vikas gurav (@Vikasgu90031745) May 27, 2020

Gov of India shall bring all online streaming media like Netflix, Prime Video, etc under Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) else thy must faced ban in India.#BoycottPaatalLok pic.twitter.com/2mcwmb1N1I — Abhinay Shaw (@AbhinayShaw) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok We don't want to see such movies. Why always Hindus and its sentiments are attacked. Don't give importance to such movies. Boycott it. We don't want to see anti-hindu anti-sikh films.. — Sumi das (@Sumidas37475516) May 27, 2020

#BoycottPaatalLok Saffron-clad people lynching M*slim on suspicion of carrying beef like that of 2017 Junaid lynching case wherein the HC made it clear that the fight started over train's seat. But wait ! They won't show that, you know it why ? Because they have to blame Hindus. pic.twitter.com/extMIFVrkQ — Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) May 27, 2020

Once again new web series came to portrait the wrong message through #PaatalLok telecast and it is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films & Anushka Sharma.

They should come up with an unconditional apology & also delete the scenes which hurt Hindu sentiments.#BoycottPaatalLok pic.twitter.com/zmDJigNtpa — satyavijay naik (@nsatyavijay1) May 27, 2020

Do they dare to do such action for other Gods??

Why only Hindu God always??

Hindus are not MUM ....

We will togetherly oppose Patal Lok web series!!#boycottpaatallok pic.twitter.com/d6wXooAqhz — Shivalila Gubyad (@ShivalilaGubyad) May 27, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×