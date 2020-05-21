Anushka Sharma shares adorable pics of dogs featured in Paatal Lok, thanks fans for showering them with love

Anushka Sharma took to social media to thank her fans for showering the dogs in Paatal Lok with as much love as the characters. Check out her adorable post below.

While most of us continue to complain about being locked up inside our homes, Anushka Sharma seems to be on cloud nine. And why would the actress not be. Her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, has kept Indians entertained with its new gripping investigative crime series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The series which released almost a week ago has taken the audiences by storm and opened to positive reviews from critics. One of the most prominent feature in Paatal Lok apart from the intense characters, have been the dogs.

Throughout the nine-episode series we get to see a number of stray dogs adding warmth to the scene. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to thank her fans for showering the dogs in Paatal Lok with as much love as the characters. The actress also urged her fans to look after stray dogs.

Sharing a series of photos of the dogs in Paatal Lok, Anushka wrote, "The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (two purple heart emojis). Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays."

