Anushka Sharma shares adorable pics of dogs featured in Paatal Lok, thanks fans for showering them with love
While most of us continue to complain about being locked up inside our homes, Anushka Sharma seems to be on cloud nine. And why would the actress not be. Her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, has kept Indians entertained with its new gripping investigative crime series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The series which released almost a week ago has taken the audiences by storm and opened to positive reviews from critics. One of the most prominent feature in Paatal Lok apart from the intense characters, have been the dogs.
Throughout the nine-episode series we get to see a number of stray dogs adding warmth to the scene. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to social media to thank her fans for showering the dogs in Paatal Lok with as much love as the characters. The actress also urged her fans to look after stray dogs.
Sharing a series of photos of the dogs in Paatal Lok, Anushka wrote, "The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (two purple heart emojis). Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays."
Check out Anushka Sharma's latest post below:
The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just . Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays… 1.Animal Aid Unlimited - They save animals through street animal rescue, spay/neuter and help in awareness and education. Their mission is dedicated to the day when all living beings are treated with compassion and love. They are based in Udaipur, Rajasthan. @animalaid_india https://www.animalaidunlimited.org/ 2. Thane SPCA - Their main goal is to bring medical aid and relief to stray animals and rehabilitate them as the sick and injured stray animals had absolutely no access to modern medical care. Currently they have a shelter where they provide holistic medical services. They are based in Thane, Mumbai. http://thanespca.org/ 3. RAWW – A Mumbai based organisation with a mission to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and work towards urban wildlife conservation. They rescue, rehabilitate, provide immediate treatment and temporary foster care to the wild animals, birds, and reptiles in the city and ensure that they are released into the natural habitat. @rawwmumbai https://www.raww.in/ 4. Save Our Strays – A Mumbai based organization whose primary focus is sterilization. They also work towards vaccination, health care and adoptions of animals. @save_our_strays_ http://saveourstraysmumbai.org/ 5. Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals - Based out of Mumbai, their focus is now on putting up a trauma centre in the city and a permanent shelter for blind and paralyzed dogs and cats. They have started a fund raiser on Ketto. Currently, they’re feeding stray animals and have fed more than 12500 (dogs), few hundred cats and are also feeding cattle and birds. @awaazvoiceofstrayanimals_ https://www.awaazvosa.org/