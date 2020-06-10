Anushka Sharma shares the FIRST LOOK of Bulbbul and announces the release date of the film produced by her

After Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma is all set to entertain the audience with her next film Bulbbul which will release on Netflix. Actress shares the first look of the film.

Last month, Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok came as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs amid the lockdown. And now the actress is all set with her next film under her production house Clean Slate Films. Titled as Bulbbul, the movie will be releasing on Netflix. Sharing the first look of the film, Anushka has even announced the release date of this fantastic tale. Sharing the motion poster, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress wrote, "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!"

Bulbbul is a supernatural period horror about a child bride who grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harboring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village. The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam. Bulbbul was originally announced in November 2018 as one of nine new original films from India. Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri will be collaborating together for the second time after director Sajid Ali’s debut film Laila Majnu. Sharing the same motion poster, Netflix wrote on their Instagram account, "There's something lurking in the woods! #Bulbbul." Bulbbul will release on June 24 on Netflix worldwide.

(Also Read: Paatal Lok Twitter Reactions: Netizens are impressed with Anushka Sharma's gritty series; Call it 'terrific')

While Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles received a humongous response, everyone is already excited and eagerly waiting for Anushka's next Bulbbul. While Paatal Lok was a crime drama inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld) and explored the interplay within the four estates of democracy, Bulbbul is a horror and supernatural film. Anushka along with her brother Karnesh Sharma had previously produced a horror film Pari which starred Anushka in the lead role and was released in theaters in the year 2018.

Check out the first look of Bulbbul here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×