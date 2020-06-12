  1. Home
Anushka Sharma shares a meme on her upcoming film Bulbbul and it is as hilarious as it is scary

Anushka Sharma has taken notice of a meme on Bulbbul's first look and we definitely can't unsee it now. Check it out for yourself.
Anushka Sharma recently announced her next original film from Clean Slate Productions, Bulbbul. The actress had shared the first look on her social media and also went on to announced the release date of the movie. And soon after, fans have been rather excited about it given the response that Paatal Lok received. And well, even with this teaser of just few seconds, something has our attention and it might seem to be rather scary when you notice.

Anushka shared a meme on her Instagram where it has a collage of Joey's (From F.R.I.E.N.D.S) reaction to how his reaction changes when he sees the two different photos in the left side. One has the screenshot from the teaser and the other has the screenshot but zoomed in on the girl who seems to be hopping upon the trees. What happened there is how we notice the feet of the woman in the teaser and well, I can say that my reaction was just the same.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Bulbbul is the story about Satya and his brother, and what happens when he goes away to study. On his return, he finds out that his brother has abandoned his child-bride, Bulbbul and she is out there in the village, helping people out. However, it looks like it will not be just that when the truth is unveiled and the story eventually unfolds to show the reality.

