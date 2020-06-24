Anushka Sharma shares a mesmerising picture of her as she promotes home production Bulbbul

As Anushka Sharma's home production Bulbbul premieres today on the OTT platform, the actress shares a picture of her posing in front of a breathtaking view.

After giving netizens some binge-worthy content with Paatal Lok last month, Anushka Sharma has upped the ante with her next film Bulbbul which will be streaming on Netflix on 24th June 2020. Starring Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead, Bulbbul is a spooky yet intriguing tale that is bound to leave you hooked. Anushka has been sharing glimpses of the movie for the past few days on social media. And now, the actress has promoted the movie in a whole new way.

If you remember, at the start of this month, Anushka had shared a mesmerising photo on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting at the perfect sunlight spot. In the photo, Anushka is seen clad in a yellow sports bralette and black tights. The actress is all smiles while posing in front of a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline as seen from her house’s window. Today, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has shared the same picture on her Instagram account but with slight changes. The actress has shown the skies colour as red. It is similar to the skies colour that was shown in the motion poster of Bulbbul. Sharing the photo, the PK actress wrote, "The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what’s coming? #Bulbbul releases today, only on @netflix_in."

Not only this but the NH 10 actress has also changed her Instagram display picture. She has changed it to the picture of a red coloured moon.

Meanwhile, the show’s trailer showcased the tale of a child bride and her story as the grown-up married woman. With Bulbbul, lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt will be making her debut as a director. The film’s trailer left netizens in awe and many were excited for Anushka Sharma’s next production after the success of Paatal Lok. Bulbbul is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.

