Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on Bulbbul star Rahul Bose; Wishes the ‘fabulous’ actor an amazing day

As Rahul Bose turned 53, Anushka Sharma penned a sweet birthday wish for the Bulbbul actor and called him a fabulous one.

Rahul Bose is one of the talented actors of Bollywood and he has proved his mettle time and again. It is undoubtedly a delight to watch him on the silver screen and he makes sure to present something new to the table every time he takes up a role. This was evident with his recent stint in Anushka Sharma’s production Bulbbul wherein he was seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in a double role. Clearly, Rahul has been garnered a lot of fan following and as he turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans all corners of the world.

Amid this, Bulbbul producer Anushka also shared a sweet wish for Rahul Bose on Instagram. She shared a painting of Rahul dressed as Indranil/Mahendra as he wore a white kurta with a black shawl with golden embroidery and called him a fabulous actor. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Indranil.. I mean Mahendra.. I mean Rahul. Have an amazing day you fabulous one!”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Bulbbul actor Rahul Bose:

Meanwhile, Rahul has been overwhelmed being a part of Bulbbul and sung praises for director Anvita Dutt. He told PTI, “I just loved the story, every single element. I loved the fact that it is about the coming-of-age of a woman from innocence to strength. Aside from that, the etching of the characters was done with a great deal of sensitivity and realism. Also, setting the story in the late 19th century to early 20th century Bengal was beautiful.”

