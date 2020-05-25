Anushka Sharma spills the beans about Paatal Lok season 2; Says ‘It’s quite possible’

After Paatal Lok opened to rave reviews, producer Anushka Sharma opened up on the second season of the crime thriller series.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero, has been creating a lot of buzz lately courtesy her recent production Paatal Lok. The crime series, which marked Anushka’s debut in the digital world, featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. And while Paatal Lok is winning hearts, there have been speculations about the second season of the series. However, the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actress feels it is too early to comment on Paatal Lok season 2. But the diva asserted that there is a possibility of the next season.

Talking about the second season, Anushka told PTI, “You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season. We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well.” To note, Anushka had produced the show with her brother Karnesh under their banner Clean Slate Filmz.

For the uninitiated, Paatal Lok has been written by Sudip Sharma and marked the writer’s second collaboration with Anushka after NH10. Singing praises for Sudip, the actress asserted that he has the talent of telling the most complicated things in the simplest way. “Sudip’s first film as a writer was NH10. So, we go back a long way and he’s like a brother to me. I believe in everything he writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion and I think that is his greatest strength as a writer,” she added.

