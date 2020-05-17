Anushka Sharma takes inspiration from her characters as she shares an accurate meme on Paatal Lok

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma took inspiration from her own characters so far and divided them into the famed 'Swarg Lok, Dharti Log and Paatal Lok'.

Anushka Sharma backed Paatal Lok has opened to great reviews and is enjoying a viewership like no other. The gritty and spine-chilling crime thriller as found quite a fan following and season two is already being talked about with much gusto. Amid this, Anushka Sharma took to social media to remind her fans that the series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress, however, had her own style to do it and ended up creating a rather accurate meme.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka took inspiration from her own characters so far and divided them into the famed 'Swarg Lok, Dharti Log and Paatal Lok'. So while her characters from 'Phillauri' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' were apt for 'Swarg Lok', her intense characters from films like 'NH10' and 'Pari' fell under the 'Paatal Lok' category.

Anushka captioned her photo, "Hi this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that #PaatalLok is live, watch NOW." The pun wasn't lost here as well.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post below:

Anushka's husband Virat Kohli, too, was mighty impressed with Paatal Lok as he took to social media to say he was indeed proud of his wife for producing such a gripping series. He wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

