Anushka Sharma thanks Rajkummar Rao for praising her series Paatal Lok; Latter says its an absolute must watch

After Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao is all praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok and pens a note congratulating everyone in the team.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, what comes as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs is Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The crime thriller series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles. The series which had released on 15th May 2020, has received a lot of praise from all over. Everyone has been going gaga over the crime thriller series and praising the story and everyone's performances.

Not only fans but even celebrities have been loving the show and showering praises for it on social media. After Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao penned a note praising the show and the entire team. He wrote, "#PaatalLok an absolute MUST WATCH. Brilliant performances by my brothers @jaideepahlawat as HathiRam (you deserve all the best actors award bhai) & @nowitsabhi as HathodaTyagi (Wasn't an easy part but you were brilliant bhai). @swastikamukherjee13 we want to see more of you on screen. What an amazing performance. @ishwaksingh @nikita_groverr mind blowing work. The whole cast & crew is phenomenal. @avinasharun24fps I know I am repeating myself but I am so proud of you bhai. You are truly special. Pappiyan Jhappiyan."

He added, "@prositroy I have always admired you since Pari sir and this one to you've taken to another level. Respect. #SudipSharma Take a bow. Your writing is magical sir. Big fan of your work. Please make many more shows and films. @serialclicker811 Another proud achievement bhai. #SaurabhGoswami #VinitDsouza #SanyuktaKaza Thank you for such amazing work. @anushkasharma @kans26 Heartiest congratulations to both of you and to your team for giving us such amazing content. More Power."

Sharing this post on her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Thank you Rajkummar (hug and raising hands emoji)"

For the uninitiated, Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the series explores the interplay within the four estates of democracy. Directed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun, the story chronicles around four criminals who are nabbed by the police on charges of an attempted assassination of a high-profile journalist. Jaideep Ahlawat portrays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a tough cop who is given the responsibility of looking into the entire matter.

