Anya-Taylor Joy has THIS to say about the possibility of The Queen's Gambit Season 2

The Queen's Gambit became one of Netflix's biggest series in 2020 with actress Anya Taylor-Joy also taking home some major accolades including a SAG and Critic's Choice Award. The series revolving around Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon, a chess genius, became such a big hit that it even resulted in a spike in the sales of chess sets across US. While the show competed in the limited series category, suggesting that it had been wrapped up in one season, the actress recently opened up about the possibility of a second season.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Anya Taylor-Joy maintained that she would be open to doing a second show of the season and wasn't completely ruling out the idea of it. Talking about what could happen if a second season did come out for the show, the 25-year-old actress said, "It would be silly of me to go, ‘There’s never going to be a second series,’ and then I’m 40, and Scott [Frank, showrunner]’s like, ‘Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?’”

Further adding about where she would like her character of Beth Harmon to be in the second season, Taylor-Joy said, "I hope she starts doing things for her own enjoyment. I’d like Beth to pick up Benny [Thomas Brodie-Sangster]and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase.”

Hearing Anya Taylor-Joy's ideas for another season, fans will certainly be more than excited to see more of Beth Harmon and her chess escapades.

