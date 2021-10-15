AOA's Seolhyun amid discussions to join Lee Kwang Soo in new drama 'Murderer's Shopping List'

On October 15, FNC Entertainment officially confirmed that AOA's Seolhyun was in talks for tvN's new drama 'Murderer’s Shopping List' and she is currently positively reviewing the offer. Actor Lee Kwang Soo is also amid discussions to join the drama alongside Seolhyun. 'Murderer’s Shopping List' is currently slated to premiere sometime in 2022.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kang Ji Young, 'Murderer’s Shopping List' is a thriller about the various crimes and dangerous situations that can arise within an ordinary neighbourhood, such as child abuse and stalking between neighbours. Seolhyun has been offered the role of Do Ah Hee, a realistic police officer who enjoys window shopping for real estate. Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo is currently also in talks to star in the drama as Ahn Dae Sung, a perceptive supermarket cashier with an impressive memory.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo has acted in various K-dramas such as 'It's Okay, That's Love' and the sitcom 'The Sound Of Your Heart'. Kim Seolhyun is a member of the South Korean girl group AOA and has starred in K-dramas such as 'Ugly Alert', and 'My Country: The New Age' and the film 'Memoir of a Murderer'. Meanwhile, Seolhyun is currently actively communicating with her fans through various content released on her personal YouTube channel 'Brilliantly by Seolhyun'.

