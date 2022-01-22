AOMG teases new artist; Reveals tracklist for mystery artist’s upcoming release

On January 17, AOMG took to their official social media channels to announce that a new artist joining the R&B/hip-hop label would soon be revealed to the public. The announcement consisted of a short video titled ‘AOMG NEW ARTIST’, and mentioned that the artist would be revealed in one week, on January 24, 2022. Check out the announcement video, below:

Following this, AOMG posted another video on January 19, this one taking the form of a cryptic teaser titled ‘GUESS WHO?’ The video shows clips of someone stepping out of a car and walking towards the camera, and ends with ‘D-5’ flashing on the screen. Watch the teaser video, below:

In the latest update, AOMG uploaded a tracklist and teaser image for an upcoming release, ‘[RE:UP]’. This January 21 update is gaining a lot of attention, as AOMG is yet to reveal the name of the label’s newly signed artist. The tracklist for ‘[RE:UP]’ includes two songs, ‘Good Night (Feat. ???)’, and ‘Beat ‘em up’. With both the new artist as well as the featured artist a mystery, AOMG is successfully increasing curiosity about the upcoming announcement and release.

The teaser image shows a car parked by a waterside, with two figures perched on top, and a pale blue and grey scenery in the background. Check out the tracklist announcement, below:

Current artists under AOMG include: Jay Park, Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, Loco, Simon Dominic, ELO, Ugly Duck, Hoody, Woo Won-jae, CODE KUNSTt, Junior Chef, Sogumm, Punchnello, DeVita, LeeHi, GooseBumps, YUGYEOM, DJ Pumkin, DJ Wegun, and Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). The new artist’s identity will be revealed along with the upcoming album, on January 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).