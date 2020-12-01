APAN Awards 2020: BTS V's Sweet Night wins Best OST; Crash Landing on You's Son Ye Jin wins Star Award

Through a popularity vote, APAN Awards 2020 revealed the winners in various categories, which included BTS winning Male Group and It's Okay to Not Be Okay co-stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji winning Actor and Actress.

December means award season and just a few days back, the APAN Awards 2020 was supposed to take place but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amongst the winners in the APAN Music Awards 2020 Top 10 list (out of 30 nominees), we had BTS, GOT7, TWICE, MONSTA X, Kang Daniel, SEVENTEEN, IZ*ONE, NCT 127, The Boys and Im Young Woong as the chosen winners.

The criteria for Top 10 was a combination of a popularity vote, the artists' achievements with physical albums and digital releases in 2020 and scores from judges. Now, the winners for popular vote categories at APAN Awards 2020 are also out, with the criteria being solely based on a popularity vote. While BTS took home Male Group, V aka Kim Taehyung's Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST won OST. Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing on You fame took home KT Seezn Star Award (Actor) with Kang Daniel winning KT Seezn Star Award (Singer) while It's Okay to Not Be Okay co-stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji won Actor and Actress. BLACKPINK took home Global Female Group while IU won Female Solo.

Check out APAN Awards 2020 (Popularity Awards) winners below:

Male Solo: Kang Daniel

Female Solo: IU

Male Group: BTS

Female Group: IZ*ONE

Global Male Solo: Kang Daniel

Global Female Solo: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Global Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Global Female Group: BLACKPINK

Actor: Kim Soo Hyun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay)

Actress: Seo Ye Ji (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay)

Male Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon

Female Entertainer: LOONA’s Chuu

OST: BTS’s V (Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor): Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

Congratulations to the winners!

ALT TXT: Melon Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS receive nods for Map of the Soul: 7, Dynamite, ON & Savage Love Remix

What did you think of the winners at APAN Awards 2020? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×