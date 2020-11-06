APAN Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Kang Daniel, IU and more nominated this year
As K-pop music lovers brace themselves for a musical December, APAN Music Awards 2020 has announced the nominations for this year. The committee of the awards show has announced 30 artists who have been nominated for this year's Top 10. It comes as no surprise that BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, IU and many more idols who were the talk of the town this year made it to the list. As reported by Soompi, the nomination list was selected via album sales, digital sales, evaluation by a panel of judges, and fan voting.
Speaking about awards show this year, a representative revealed that they aim at conveying a message of hope thought the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are preparing to hold the 2020 APAN Music Awards, which will gather the top K-pop artists who lit up the music industry this year, in a different format from other music awards shows. In addition to showcasing performances by A-list K-pop artists for K-pop fans all over the world, we also plan to make new and daring attempts to stage extravagant and flamboyant performances using special effects such as AR [augmented reality]," a rep said.
Check out the nominations below:
AB6IX
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
The Boyz
BTS
GFRIEND
(G)I-DLE
GOT7
Ha Sung Woon
Im Young Woong
ITZY
IU
IZ*ONE
Jessi
Kang Daniel
Kim Jae Hwan
Lee Chan Won
LOONA
MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NU’EST
Oh My Girl
PENTAGON
SEVENTEEN
SF9
Stray Kids
TWICE
TXT
