APAN Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, Kang Daniel, IU and more nominated this year

APAN Music Awards 2020 nominations were announced recently. BTS, BLACKPINK, Kang Daniel, IU and more have been listed for the awards show this year.

As K-pop music lovers brace themselves for a musical December, APAN Music Awards 2020 has announced the nominations for this year. The committee of the awards show has announced 30 artists who have been nominated for this year's Top 10. It comes as no surprise that BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, IU and many more idols who were the talk of the town this year made it to the list. As reported by Soompi, the nomination list was selected via album sales, digital sales, evaluation by a panel of judges, and fan voting.

Speaking about awards show this year, a representative revealed that they aim at conveying a message of hope thought the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are preparing to hold the 2020 APAN Music Awards, which will gather the top K-pop artists who lit up the music industry this year, in a different format from other music awards shows. In addition to showcasing performances by A-list K-pop artists for K-pop fans all over the world, we also plan to make new and daring attempts to stage extravagant and flamboyant performances using special effects such as AR [augmented reality]," a rep said.

Check out the nominations below:

AB6IX

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

The Boyz

BTS

GFRIEND

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

Ha Sung Woon

Im Young Woong

ITZY

IU

IZ*ONE

Jessi

Kang Daniel

Kim Jae Hwan

Lee Chan Won

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

PENTAGON

SEVENTEEN

SF9

Stray Kids

TWICE

TXT

Who do you think should win this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: MAMA 2020: After MMA 2020, BTS confirms Mnet Asian Music Awards appearance; To perform songs from BE album

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×