Apartment 404: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Moving’s Lee Jung Ha to join Yoo Jae Suk, Cha Tae Hyun for new variety show

Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, and Cha Tae Hyun have been announced as the cast for an upcoming variety show titled Apartment 404. The show will be produced by Jung Chul Min, renowned for his work on popular programs such as Sixth Sense and Running Man.

Jennie and Lee Jung Ha confirmed for the variety show

MC Yoo Jae Suk is teaming up with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Moving star Lee Jung Ha, and Cha Tae Hyun for an upcoming tvN variety show. Media reports on October 5th confirmed that BLACKPINK's Jennie and actor Lee Jung Ha will be part of the cast for a new tvN variety program set to premiere in the first half of 2024, titled Apartment 404 (working title). Industry insiders revealed that Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun are also on board for the show.

In response to the reports, tvN confirmed the participation of Jennie and Lee Jung Ha in Apartment 404 and mentioned that broadcasting details are yet to be finalized. The reality-variety program, directed by Jung Chul Min, known for his work on Running Man, Village Survival, the Eight, and Sixth Sense, is set in an apartment and is currently in the process of recruiting guests. The show is expected to premiere in the first half of 2024.

This collaboration marks a reunion between Jennie, Jung Chul Min PD, and Yoo Jae Suk after five years since their work on Village Survival, the Eight. Additionally, Lee Jung Ha, who gained recognition in the Disney+ original series Moving alongside Cha Tae Hyun, will be making his debut in the variety show scene with Apartment 404.

Jennie’s recent activities

On October 4th, through the official BLACKPINK X handle, YG Entertainment revealed the new poster and release date for Jennie's upcoming track, You & Me. Notably, this marks the third iteration of the song, following the BORN PINK and Coachella versions. The special single is set to be released on October 6, 2023, at 1 PM KST.

In a noteworthy development on August 9th, it was disclosed that Jennie's You & Me had been officially registered by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). Following the initial unveiling of the track during her BORN PINK performance in Seoul, she debuted a remix of the song at Coachella Valley Music and Arts, featuring an additional rap verse. ASCAP has recently included You & Me (Coachella Remix) in its listings. For those unfamiliar, ASCAP, or The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, is a nonprofit organization that grants performance rights to broadcasters, streaming services, and venues.

