Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Oh Na Ra, Lee Jung Ha, more to appear on Yoo Jae Suk's YouTube show; Report

The star-studded cast of Apartment 404, including BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, is set to make a guest appearance on Yoo Jae Suk's YouTube show, Pinggyego. This news comes after the completion of filming for the much-anticipated series.

Apartment 404, scheduled for a premiere on February 23, has garnered immense attention due to its ensemble cast and intriguing premise. Fans are eagerly anticipating the unique interactions and behind-the-scenes stories that will unfold when the cast joins Yoo Jae Suk on Pinggyego, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming show. The collaboration between these prominent personalities promises entertaining content for viewers, creating anticipation for both Pinggyego and the premiere of Apartment 404.

Earlier on January 15, tvN fueled excitement for this imminent mystery series by unveiling fresh posters featuring the ensemble cast. The posters, ahead of the premiere, capture the characters' curious expressions as they delve into individual investigations within the apartment complex. Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun infused playful energy, using gestures to indicate intriguing discoveries. Oh Na Ra exuded a refreshing smile, and Yang Se Chan wore a mischievous expression while adjusting his glasses. Jennie and Lee Jung Ha added to the suspense with cautious gazes, sparking curiosity about the motives behind their door-to-door apartment visits. The dynamic mix of expressions in the posters amplifies anticipation for the mysteries that will unfold in this highly-anticipated show.

More details about multi-starrer Apartment 404

Directed by Jung Chul Min, known for his success with the tvN variety show Sixth Sense, the eagerly anticipated reality variety program, Apartment 404, is set to enthrall viewers. This innovative show unfolds within an apartment, featuring six diverse residents on a quest to unravel the truth behind extraordinary events in their living spaces.

Based on true stories, each episode promises a unique setting, unfolding in different periods and locations. The stellar cast, including Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, adds to the anticipation. Apartment 404 not only showcases the residents' chemistry but also explores real-life mysteries, providing an immersive experience as viewers join the journey of uncovering secrets hidden behind apartment doors.

