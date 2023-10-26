Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk and more spotted in retro look for variety show filming

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha were spotted filming for the upcoming variety show Apartment 404. Fans eagerly wait for the show's episodes to air as it would star their beloved idol, Jennie. The tvN show is scheduled to air in 2024.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk and more filming for Apartment 404

BLACKPINK member Jennie will be showing her new charm as a guest in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. As photos from the filming went viral on October 26, fans spotted the Solo singer, and the internet went into a frenzy about whether she would be appearing in the show.

The photos reveal the cast wearing retro outfits and surrounded by old model cars. In one of the stills, Jennie can be seen making an action with her hands, and the rest of the cast surround her and look at her hands.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, Apartment 404, with Jennie. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha were also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK member Jennie dropped her hit single You & Me on October 6. Since its release, the song has been dominating the global charts. The track is Jennie's second solo and has received much attention and love from fans even before its official release. The song entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more. The performance video and a jazz version of the song were also released.

