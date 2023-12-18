Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha starrer variety show to premiere in 2024

BLACKPINK member Jennie will be showing her new charm as a guest in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. The show is set to release in 2024. Here are all the details.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk to feature in Apartment 404

Apartment 404 is an upcoming variety show which is slated to premiere in 2024. it will be a mystery-based show set in an apartment in which the cast will have to solve the mystery to win.

BLACKPINK member Jennie will be showing her new charm as a guest in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. As photos from the filming went viral on October 26, fans spotted the Solo singer, and the internet went into a frenzy about whether she would be appearing in the show.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, Apartment 404, with Jennie. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha were also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

BLACKPINK'S recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.