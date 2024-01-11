Apartment 404 main poster OUT: BLACKPINK'S Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk starrer confirms February release

Apartment 404 is a much-anticipated variety show which will be premiering in February. BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan and Lee Jung Ha will be appearing in the cast of the show. Fans eagerly wait to see the show as their favourite idol and television personalities will be collaborating and displaying their charms and talents.

On January 11, tvN announced that Apartment 404 starring BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan and Lee Jung Ha will be premiering on February 15. They also released the main poster for the much-awaited show. The stills released show all the cast in reto outfits and enjoying themselves. Jennie is seen wearing an adorable pink outfit and many fans commented on her visuals too.

More about Apartment 404

BLACKPINK member Jennie will be showing her new charm as a guest in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. As photos from the filming went viral on October 26, fans spotted the Solo singer, and the internet went into a frenzy about whether she would be appearing in the show. Jennie recently announced that she has established her own label, OA.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, Apartment 404, with Jennie. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha was also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

