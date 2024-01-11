Apartment 404 new preview photos out; highlight fun chemistry between BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha

Featuring Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, and helmed by director Jung Chul Min of the popular tvN variety show Sixth Sense, the eagerly awaited program, Apartment 404, has unveiled a compelling preview ahead of its debut.

Apartment 404 teases new preview images

In addition to the poster, tvN has shared thrilling preview images, offering a glimpse into the dynamic chemistry among the cast members and showcasing their distinct qualities: Yoo Jae Suk's leadership, Cha Tae Hyun's keen observational abilities, Oh Na Ra's lively spirit, Yang Se Chan's unmistakable humor, BLACKPINK's Jennie's sharp variety sense, and Lee Jung Ha's delightful charm as the youngest member.

The recently unveiled primary poster captures the authentic atmosphere of a traditional Korean apartment, showcasing the wide-eyed expressions of the six residents as seen through the peephole.

About Apartment 404, teaser and Yoo Jae Suk

Apartment 404 is a reality-variety program situated in an apartment, where six residents—Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan. The team embarks on uncovering the truth behind unusual occurrences in their living spaces. Each episode, inspired by real stories, unfolds in unique settings spanning various periods and locations. In the teaser, the residents explore their new home with expressions of surprise and curiosity. Yoo Jae Suk, sensing something peculiar, sparks the group's interest in investigating and revealing clues. The teaser introduces the intriguing words 404 Not Found, suggesting hidden secrets awaiting discovery within the apartment. The mystery will unravel when Apartment 404 premieres on February 15.

Yoo Jae Suk, renowned as the MC of the nation, is a prominent South Korean comedian and television host. Known for his quick wit and versatility, he has solidified his status as one of Korea's top entertainers, appearing in various shows like Happy Together Season 3 and Running Man. Recognized as the nation's favorite host, he earned the Daesang Award at the 49th Baeksang Awards in 2013. Yoo Jae Suk admired for his exemplary image, is a role model, philanthropist, and the first TV host with a wax figure at the Grevin Seoul Museum.

