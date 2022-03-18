Apharan 2, Ep 1 Review: Arunoday Singh & Nidhi Singh pack a punch in this desi spy thriller

Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara

Cast: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma, Snehil Mehra

Director: Santosh Singh

Streaming on: Voot

Rudra Shrivastava (Arunoday Singh) is back and so is the madness surrounding his personal and professional life. With the prospect of paying for the treatment of Rudra’s addict wife, Ranjana (Nidhi Singh), the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sends him on a secret mission to Serbia, to hunt down and ‘kidnap’ one Bikram Bahadur Singh, or BBS, a wanted criminal who has created an uproar by killing 9 Indian RAW agents in one month. What happens in Rudra’s life as he sets foot in the foreign country, becomes the plot of Santosh Singh’s 11-episode series.

Apharan 2 does not waste time in letting the viewer settle in, nor does it provide a quick flashback of everything that went down in the last season. In fact, the action starts in the first few seconds and you are thrust into the new but old world of the characters. It is established that Rudra has not one but two challenges in hand – one that might cost his life, and the other, which might cost the life of Ranjana, aka, the love of his life. The first episode has you invested in how the cop tackles both of these together and keeps you excited about what new obstacles await him in the future.

Arunoday Singh as Rudra Shrivastava owns the screen from his first shot. His towering frame, broad shoulders, and deep voice intimidate goons and subordinates, while his eyes submit to his only weakness - Ranjana. Singh lets viewers in on Rudra’s vulnerabilities, and you sympathize with the angst of a helpless husband, desperate to save his beloved from the claws of addiction and drug abuse. In this sense, Arunoday’s Rudra is what you get when an angry-young-man from the ‘70s meets a romantic hero from the ‘90s. Moreover, Singh’s tone and dialogue delivery as the narrator leave you amused.

Nidhi Singh as Ranjana Shrivastava is charming and impressive. The actress continues her streak of good performances with Apharan 2. Although she has little screen time in the first episode, there’s hopefully more of her later on, which is a plus point by all means, given that Nidhi is extremely watchable.

Let’s face it, there’s something about Bollywood masala entertainers that make them so fun to watch, albeit some moments which induce second-hand embarrassment. Ekta Kapoor’s Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara tips its hat to the era gone by, embellished with cult Hindi film songs deeply ingrained in our collective memory. However, as much as there’s the irresistible masala, there are also scenes and dialogues which make you cringe and question the need for them in the first place.

Watch the trailer of Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara below:

It’s always a challenge for sequels to match up to former seasons, especially when the earlier performances have set solid expectations in viewers. Fortunately, based on the first episode of Apharan 2, it looks like the series is all set to fare well this time around too.

Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara is streaming on Voot.

