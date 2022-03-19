Apharan 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens think about Arunoday Singh, Snehil Mehra & Nidhi Singh’s show

Apharan 2 has just released on an OTT platform yesterday, on the 18th of March. This desi spy thriller series features Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Varma and Snehil Mehra in pivotal roles. Directed by Santosh Singh, the show is backed by Jio Studios and Tanveer Bookwala and is created by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. After a successful and entertaining first season, fans had been eagerly waiting for season 2. Although it has only been a day since the premiere of the show, viewers are already out with their verdict on Twitter.

One user took to Twitter and wrote “Just love this show was already a fan from season 1 but this time it made me its die hard fan as the production is top notch too”. Another fan tweeted, “It has impact, thriller, suspense all over this is totally a masterpiece”.

Planning to watch Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara this weekend?

Check Out what Twitterati has to say about Apharan 2:

Coming to the show, Apharan 2 follows the story of Rudra Shrivastava (Arunoday), a senior Inspector. This season, he is back and so is the madness surrounding his personal and professional life. With the prospect of paying for the treatment of Rudra’s addict wife, Ranjana (Nidhi Singh), the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sends him on a secret mission to Serbia, to hunt down and ‘kidnap’ one Bikram Bahadur Singh, or BBS, a wanted criminal who has created an uproar by killing 9 Indian RAW agents in one month. What happens in Rudra’s life as he sets foot in the foreign country, becomes the plot of Santosh Singh’s 11-episode series.

