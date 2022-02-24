Apink blows past own 7-year-old record on Hanteo with ‘HORN’

South Korean girl group Apink made their long-awaited comeback with their special album ‘HORN’ on February 14. Marking the girl group’s meaningful 10th debut anniversary, ‘HORN’ comprises a total of 11 tracks, including the title track ‘Dilemma’. According to South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, ‘HORN’ recorded an impressive total of 53,005 copies sold in the first week of its release, from February 14 to 20.

With this achievement, ‘HORN’ achieved more than double the first-week sales of Apink’s previous mini album ‘Percent’, which sold 24,243 copies. Not only this, but ‘HORN’ also blew past Apink’s personal highest record of 32,478 copies set by their 2015 release ‘Pink Memory’. This means that Apink has just bested a record set seven years ago with ‘HORN’.

‘HORN’ is Apink’s first release since the track ‘Thank You’. The 2021 track is also included in the new release, alongside 10 other songs: ‘Dilemma’, ‘HOLY MOLY’, ‘My oh My’, ‘Nothing’, ‘Red Carpet’, ‘Single Rider’, ‘Free & Love’, ‘Just Like This’, ‘Trip’, ‘Dream’, and ‘Thank You’. Along with the album, Apink also released a music video for the title track ‘Dilemma’, showing the members struggling with the dilemma of whether to give up on a relationship or continue to wait endlessly, after realizing that their feelings are no longer reciprocated.

Not only is ‘HORN’ a special release because it marks the girl group’s decade-long career, but all six members have participated as lyricists for the album, with Son Naeun contributing to ‘HOLY MOLY’, Chorong and Namjoo writing ‘Free & Love’ and ‘Just Like This’ in their entirety, and Hayoung, Bomi, and Eunji contributing to ‘Trip’, ‘Thank You’, and ‘Dream’.

Congratulations to Apink!

