Apink & THE BOYZ’s agency to launch global survival program for upcoming boy group

Home to girl group Apink and boy group THE BOYZ, IST Entertainment is gearing up to debut their new boy group! The agency announced on February 8, that the official members of the upcoming boy group will be selected through a survival program that is set to air through MBN, KakaoTV, and 1theK, later this month. The program has been jointly produced by Kakao Entertainment and Japan’s Sony Music Solutions.

According to the agency, “IST Entertainment's new rookie boy group will officially debut in the first half of this year and will start large-scale debut promotions. We plan to introduce a survival program in February that deals with the process of selecting official members through MBN, KakaoTV, and global representative K-pop media platform 1theK.” Additionally, it is expected that the program will involve senior K-pop artists, expert judges, and on-site audiences, who will be able to directly evaluate the potential of growth in the participants.

Meanwhile, the upcoming boy group will be the first to debut under the name of IST Entertainment, after Apink, VICTON, and Weeekly’s agency Play M Entertainment merged with THE BOYZ’s agency Cre.ker Entertainment in November of last year. As such, this news is drawing immense attention, as the upcoming rookie boy group will be brought forth by two well-established labels with excellent know-how and prominent artists under their belts.

Stay tuned for more updates about IST Entertainment’s upcoming survival program and new boy group!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Nam Yoon Su in talks to join Kim Sejeong as lead in SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’