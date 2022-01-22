Apink to make a comeback with ‘HORN’ on THIS day; First teasers revealed

South Korean girl group Apink has revealed the first round of teaser images for their upcoming special album. According to the teasers, the upcoming release will be titled ‘HORN’, and will be released on February 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The teasers include six images, one for each member, and give off a classy, elegant vibe.

Check out the new teaser images for Apink’s upcoming special album ‘HORN’, below:

In December 2021, the girl group’s agency, IST Entertainment, had confirmed that Apink would be making a full group comeback, including Son Naeun who had signed with YG Entertainment as an actress. However, on January 17, IST Entertainment shared an official statement revealing that although Son Naeun would be appearing in the album jacket photos and the music video, she would not be participating in the promotional activities for the upcoming album on account of scheduling issues. The following day, YG Entertainment also shared a statement about the same on behalf of Son Naeun.

Apink’s upcoming album ‘HORN’ is being referred to as a special album, as it marks the girl group’s meaningful 10th debut anniversary. The group debuted in April 2011 with their EP ‘Seven Springs of Apink’, and had their first win on a music program with My My, from their second EP ‘Snow Pink’. Apink also recently held their 2021 fan meeting titled ‘Pink Eve’ on December 31.

Stay tuned for more updates about Apink’s upcoming special album! ‘HORN’ is scheduled to release on February 14, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

