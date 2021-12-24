Apink to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group

Apink fans, rejoice! The girl group is officially making its long-awaited comeback with all six members. A representative of their label, IST Entertainment (formerly Play M Entertainment, A Cube Entertainment, and Plan A Entertainment), confirmed the news on December 22, stating, “Apink will be making a comeback in February next year. However, a specific comeback date and album details have not been set so far, so we will announce these at a later date.”

According to the official, the February comeback will include all six members of the group, which comes as a welcome confirmation following member Naeun’s decision to not renew her contract with IST Entertainment earlier this year. The Apink member instead signed with YG Entertainment as an actress. All other members — Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung — have renewed their contracts with their current agency.

The comeback will mark Apink’s first album release as a group in nearly two years, following their promotions for Dumhdurum in April 2020. Additionally, Apink had released a special digital single on April 19, 2021, titled Thank You, to mark the group’s 10th debut anniversary.

The girl group debuted on April 19, 2011, with their EP ‘Seven Springs of Apink’, and had their first win on a music program with My My, from their second EP ‘Snow Pink’. Presently, Apink has nine Korean mini albums, three Korean studio albums, and three Japanese studio albums to their name. Apink is also scheduled to hold their 2021 fan meeting, titled ‘Pink Eve’, at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall on December 31.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Song Kang to reprise his role in ‘Sweet Home’ season 2? Agency responds