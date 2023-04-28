Apink members except Jung Eun Ji depart IST Entertainment to join Choi Creative Club

IST Entertainment has confirmed that all members of Apink, except for Jung Eun Ji, have left the agency following the end of their exclusive contracts. The group is now signed with a new agency, Choi Creative Club. The departure of Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Namjoo, and Hayoung from IST Entertainment marks the end of a 12-year relationship with the agency. The remaining member, Jung Eun Ji, has renewed her contract with IST Entertainment. Apink fans are eager to see what the future holds for the popular girl group with their new agency.

IST Entertainment has offered reassurance to fans that despite the departure of four members, Apink will not be disbanding and will continue their group activities. The agency has made it clear that the remaining member, Jung Eun Ji, will continue to promote under IST Entertainment. Fans of Apink will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing the group's upcoming projects, and the split has sparked curiosity about the new directions that the group and its members will take.

IST Entertainment’s official statement

The agency said in a statement that they and the members of Apink had carefully discussed the future of the group ahead of the end of their exclusive contracts. It was ultimately decided that Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung would end their 12-year journey with the agency at the end of April to pursue new growth opportunities. However, the agency recently renewed their contract with Jung Eun Ji, and she will continue to promote under IST Entertainment. In addition to her activities as a singer, Jung Eun Ji also plans to pursue a new acting project. Despite the changes, all members of Apink remain committed to the group and will continue their activities without disbanding. The agency plans to work with Apink to discuss their future activities and ensure that they can stay together as a group. The agency expressed their gratitude to the Apink members for their 12 years with the agency and asked fans to continue to support the group as they prepare for their new journey.

Eunji’s statement

Eunji shared some heartfelt words in response to the news of her fellow Apink members leaving IST Entertainment. She expressed that change can be scary and uncertain, but emphasized the importance of cherishing the time they have spent together and making the most of their present moments. She also addressed any negative comments or criticisms, stating that they would not let them affect their bond as a group. Eunji ended her statement by expressing her deep love and appreciation for their fans.

