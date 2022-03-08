Apink’s Eunji confirmed to join 2PM’s Taecyeon and Ha Seokjin in upcoming OCN series ‘Blind’

Apink’s Eunji will be coming back in a new series! On March 8, a representative of Apink’s agency IST Entertainment confirmed, “Jung Eunji has been cast as the role of Jo Eun Ki in OCN’s upcoming drama ‘Blind’ (literal title).” Previously, it had been reported in January that 2PM’s Taecyeon, Ha Seokjin, and Apink’s Eunji were in talks to lead the upcoming series. Shortly afterwards, Taecyeon and Ha Seokjin were confirmed to have joined the cast of ‘Blind’.

‘Blind’ is a mystery thriller, that follows the story of people who have unfairly become victims, and perpetrators who close their eyes to the uncomfortable truths. The series is centred around detectives, lawyers, law school students, and jurors. Scheduled to air in the second half of the year, ‘Blind’ will be directed by Producer Shin Yong Hwi, who also directed ‘Faith’, ‘Bel Ami’, and ‘Voice 4: Judgement Hour’. He will be joined by writer Kwon Ki Kyung of ‘Andante’ fame.

Apink’s Eunji has been confirmed to take on the role of Jo Eun Ki, a social worker. A generous and open-minded person despite her young age, Jo Eunki becomes a social worker to help at least one more child, after overcoming multiple hardships.

Eunji most recently appeared in TVING’s ‘Work Later, Drink Now’, where she impressed audiences with her ability to make the character entirely her own. Additionally, she also made a comeback as a singer, through Apink’s 10th debut anniversary special album, ‘HORN’.

‘Blind’ is scheduled for the second half of 2022, with the confirmed cast of 2PM’s Taecyeon, Ha Seokjin, and Apink’s Eunji. Stay tuned for more updates!