Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin & Han Sun Hwa of 'Work Later, Drink Now' fame to star in new variety show

Our favourite K-drama ladies are back! On December 22, a source from tvN stated that Apink's Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa will be appearing in ‘Work Later, Hike Now’. It is a variety show revolving around mountain climbing, and it is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.

'Work Later, Drink Now' is an exciting web drama which premiered on TVing on October 22. It is based on the Kakao webtoon 'Drinker City Women' by Mikkang. The drama is about three friends who enjoy having drinks together after work. Lee Sun Bin played Ahn So Hee, a variety show writer, Han Sun Hwa played Han Ji Yeon, a yoga instructor and Apink's Jung Eun Ji played Kang Ji Goo, an origami YouTuber. The drama also starred Super Junior‘s Choi Siwon, who played Kang Book Goo, a variety show PD.

On December 15, TVing confirmed that the drama will air its second season sometime next year. Apink's Jung Eunji, Han Sun Hwa and Lee Sun Bin will be reprising their roles in the second season. After its first release on October 22, it contributed to the rapid increase in the number of inflows to TVing, and the video released on YouTube also recorded more than 1 million views. We cannot wait!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Jung Eunji and Choi Siwon starrer ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ to renew for 2nd season?

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.