Apink’s Namjoo sends sweet SURPRISE to longtime pal Moon Ga Young on the sets of True Beauty

Moon Ga Young recently showed off Apink’s Namjoo’s sweet surprise for her and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, which they received on the sets of their show True Beauty.

Apink’s Namjoo recently sent a very sweet and special gift to tvN’s True Beauty sets to support her friends Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. If you didn’t know, Namjoo has known Moon Ga Young since their college days, when they attended Sungkyunkwan University together and the duo often sends each other supportive gifts on sets. In fact, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo was also an alum of the same college, Sungkyunkwan University.

Moon Ga Young recently took to Instagram stories to show off Namjoo’s adorable gift for the icon. Sharing a photo of the coffee and food truck, Moon Ga Young wrote: “Thank you to the Great Senior of Sungkyunkwan University,” alongside the photo of the truck with pink banners.

Soompi translated that the coffee and food truck’s banner reads an acrostic poem on the Korean title of True Beauty, which translates to, Moon Ga Young being a goddess. Lee Dong Min [Cha Eun Woo’s real name] a god. (They like it when I talk like this.) Soompi also translated that the banner reportedly read: “My juniors may look tough on the outside, but they’re soft-hearted. Please take care of Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho [‘True Beauty’ character names].”

If you didn’t know, True Beauty is a South Korean television drama starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, and Park Yoo-na. It is based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Yaongyi, it centres on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated because of being perceived as ugly, masters the art of makeup to transform herself into a gorgeous "goddess".

