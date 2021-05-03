Apink’s Son Naeun becomes a part of the YG Entertainment family

The singer and actress was rumored to be in talks to join YG Entertainment. It has now been confirmed.

Last week, Apink’s Son Naeun was making headlines as she was the only member of the group who did not renew her contract with their agency, Play M Entertainment. Apink debuted in 2011 and went on to become a famous K-Pop girl group under the Play M Entertainment company. However, after 10 years, Son Naeun has decided to part ways with them.

YG Entertainment on May 3 announced that Son Naeun has signed an exclusive contract with them. They said, “We are happy to be joined by the multi-talented Son Naeun. As Son Naeun is going through an important period in which she is making a new start as an actress, we will provide our full support so she can display her full capacity.” Son Naeun isn’t only an idol star but also an actor. She has acted in multiple projects such as ‘Cinderella and The Four Knights’, ‘Dinner Mate’, ‘Childless Comfort’ and more.

Meanwhile, Son Naeun was reported to play a lead role in an upcoming drama, which is to be released this year, called ‘Disqualified As A Human’ with the cast of Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Jun Ryeol, Park Byung Eun and more. As for YG Entertainment, the company boasts a great roster of actors such as Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo In Na, Kang Dong Won, Jang Ki Yong, Kim Hee Ae and more.

As for the group Apink, Play M Entertainment in their statement, clarified that the group isn’t disbanding. Only that member Son Naeun is shifting to another agency.

With the love we know Son Naeun has for acting and for singing, we wish her nothing but the best in her new agency!

