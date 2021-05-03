  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Apink’s Son Naeun becomes a part of the YG Entertainment family

The singer and actress was rumored to be in talks to join YG Entertainment. It has now been confirmed.
4924 reads Mumbai
Apink's Son Naeun at a photo call event in 2020; is now a part of YG Entertainment family Apink's Son Naeun at a photo call event in 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last week, Apink’s Son Naeun was making headlines as she was the only member of the group who did not renew her contract with their agency, Play M Entertainment. Apink debuted in 2011 and went on to become a famous K-Pop girl group under the Play M Entertainment company. However, after 10 years, Son Naeun has decided to part ways with them. 

YG Entertainment on May 3 announced that Son Naeun has signed an exclusive contract with them. They said, “We are happy to be joined by the multi-talented Son Naeun. As Son Naeun is going through an important period in which she is making a new start as an actress, we will provide our full support so she can display her full capacity.” Son Naeun isn’t only an idol star but also an actor. She has acted in multiple projects such as ‘Cinderella and The Four Knights’, ‘Dinner Mate’, ‘Childless Comfort’ and more. 

 

Meanwhile, Son Naeun was reported to play a lead role in an upcoming drama, which is to be released this year, called ‘Disqualified As A Human’ with the cast of Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Jun Ryeol, Park Byung Eun and more. As for YG Entertainment, the company boasts a great roster of actors such as Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo In Na, Kang Dong Won, Jang Ki Yong, Kim Hee Ae and more. 

 

As for the group Apink, Play M Entertainment in their statement, clarified that the group isn’t disbanding. Only that member Son Naeun is shifting to another agency. 

 

With the love we know Son Naeun has for acting and for singing, we wish her nothing but the best in her new agency!

 

Also Read: Top 5 reasons why you should tune into Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May next week

 

Which song or drama of Son Naeun is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1Donga

You may like these
TREASURE tops Oricon Daily Chart, Cho Yi Hyun offered lead in School 2021 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you
BLINKs upset with YG’s treatment of Rosé & Lisa; Rosé’s On The Ground MV teaser dropped
BigHit girl group vs. YG girl group? Here are all the new idol groups scheduled to debut in 2021
Dear Eonni: An Indian ReVeluv calls Yeri Red Velvet’s precious gem and says she is her inspiration
ATEEZ X BTS, NCT Dream X iKON & more: Here are some songs we’d like another group to perform!
BTS’ Jin, NCT 127’s Taeyong & more: Meet 5 KPop idols who amaze us with their incredible cooking skills!