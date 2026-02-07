Apink's Bomi and former Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado lock May 16 wedding date after 9 years of dating

Apink’s Bomi is ready to walk the aisle to the love of her life, Rado (real name Song Joo Young). On February 7, reports surfaced of the singer-actress and the music producer choosing to marry in May of this year after previously confirming their long-term relationship. It is believed that the couple will hold a wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul on May 16 KST.

Bomi and Rado will get married on the third Saturday in May via a wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Seoul location, as confirmed by the former’s agency, WITH US Entertainment, to OSEN, “Yes, it is true that Yoon Bomi and Rado will hold their wedding at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on May 16.” They added, “We ask for your understanding as we cannot provide further details at this time.”

About Bomi and Rado’s relationship

Yoon Bomi is set to become the first-ever Apink member to get married. Marking an end to the nine years of being in a dating phase with the popular producer Rado, the two will tie the knot in a private ceremony. Previously, the songstress confirmed her relationship with the fellow musician with a brief update in December.

She wrote, “I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has been by my side for a long time while sharing our everyday lives and being together through both happy times and difficult moments,” speaking about her would-be husband. At the time, they had only confirmed plans for a May wedding, with the date and venue details only getting confirmed now.

The two are said to have begun dating back in 2017 after working together on the girl group’s third full-length album, Pink Revolution, which gave them the hit track Only One. Rado has worked on hits from K-pop groups STAYC, TWICE, Chung Ha, Sistar, and MissA, as a part of Black Eyed Pilseung with fellow member Choi Kyu Sung, who broke up last year after 16 years together.

