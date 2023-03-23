Apink’s Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung look gorgeous in the first concept photos for latest comeback SELF

On March 23, IST Entertainment released the first concept photos for Apink’s upcoming comeback SELF. Hayoung, Namjoo and Eunji look amazing in their denim looks. IST Entertainment released the track list image of the 10th mini-album 'SELF' through the official social media handles of Apink.

The stand lighting, which stands out with vivid color points in the published image, adds to the curiosity about the new song concept and mood, including the title song 'DND', 'With You' and 'Me, Myself & I' included in the new album. (Me, Myself & I), 'Candy', and 'All I Need to Know', a total of 5 songs were revealed.

Apink's tracks:

'DND' is an abbreviation of 'Do Not Disturb', meaning 'Do not disturb', and contains a hopeful message to imagine a world of your own since no one will disturb you. It is a collaborative song by talented producers such as Kwon Deok Geun, who worked with NCT DREAM, MONSTA X, and Red Velvet, and C'SA, who worked with Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE. In addition to the title song, 'Withcha', in which 'Star Producer' Ryan Jeon participated in the work, 'Me, Myself & I', written by member Park Chorong with a message of consolation, and 'Candy', a 12th anniversary fan song written by Kim Namjoo, followed by 'Even All I Need to Know', which was released last year to commemorate the 11th anniversary of their debut, was included.

Starting with the release of the comeback logo poster on March 13th, Apink released the promotion scheduler and track list. Then, group and individual concept photos, highlight medley, music video teasers, etc. will be released sequentially to further heighten the atmosphere before the comeback. 'SELF' will be released on April 5 at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various major music sites, and album reservations will begin on March 20th.

On March 22nd, a video titled '[Live] Event horizon cover-Jung Eunji (original song. Younha) +1key UP' was posted on Jung Eunji's YouTube channel. In the video, Jung Eunji sang Younha's 'Event Horizon' in her live performance.

