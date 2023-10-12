Apink’s ex-member Hong Yoo Kyung announces marriage with heartfelt letter for fans

Apink is a South Korean girl group who have been in the game for over a decade now. Hong Yoo Kyung made her debut with the group and in 2013 departed the band as she wanted to focus on her studies. The former member announced her marriage on her social media and revealed dreamy pictures along with a handwritten letter.

Apink’s Hong Yoo Kyung to be married this October

On October 12, the former Apink member announced that she would be getting married on October 14. In her letter that she posted on Instagram, she started by saying that her position was to be in the limelight but she took and turn and decided to live a quiet life and for that she is sorry. She then announced her wedding this coming Saturday which is October 14 and said that though it was a short time together, she has finally found a person that supports her, gives her the assurance that she needs and gives her the assurance she needs and she would like to spend the rest of her life with him. She continued and added that she understands that the news is unexpected and she feels nervous that it might catch them by surprise. Yet she wanted to share this happy news with all the people who have supported her till now. Lastly, she asked for everyone’s blessings and very lovingly added that they would cherish each other for the rest of their lives. Hong Yoo Kyung also took the time to post gorgeous pictures of her in her bridal attire. Apink’s members also commented on her pictures calling her pretty and congratulating the bride-to-be.

More about Apink

Apink made their debut in April 2011 with their EP Seven Springs of Apink. They started off as a seven-member group but Hong Yoo Kyung departed from the band in 2013 and in 2022 Son Na Eun also took her leave. Currently, the five members are Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bo Mi, Jeong Eun Ji, Kim Nam Joo and Oh Ha Young. In April this year, the group released their 10th mini album SELF.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang starrer will premiere on THIS date; know plot, where to watch and more