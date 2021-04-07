Apink's label denies Chorong admitted to school violence allegations after alleged victim reveals call details

Apink's Chorong is accused of school violence by a childhood friend. Her agency Play M Entertainment issued a statement. Read on to find out.

We are in the fourth month of 2021 and controversies have already started to engulf the K-pop community. On April 5, Park Chorong of the girl group, Apink was accused of school violence by a former friend. The anonymous person individual A revealed that Park Chorong and her gang of bullies dragged her to an alleyway and slapped and kicked her, just because she dared to smile at Chorong.

Friend A revealed that Chorong did get in touch with her post the incident and apologized. However friend A demanded an official apology, Chorong asked to meet up. Friend A did not want to meet Chorong as she was still affected by her past trauma. But in their second phone call, Chorong reportedly changed her words to say that she did not commit violence against friend A. Friend A told Chorong that she has a call recording of the previous phone call with her.

Following this, Apink's agency Play M Entertainment announced that they had taken legal action against Friend A, who had allegedly been threatening Chorong with false claims. Friend A also revealed that Chorong had consumed alcohol despite being a minor back then. Chorong issued a personal statement apologising for the underage drinking, however, she denied school violence allegations by Friend A.

Friend A made the phone call transcript between Chorong and her public and revealed that Chorong did admit to school violence allegations in private. However, Play M Entertainment denied the phone call transcript and said that Friend A has distorted statements according to her convenience. They have categorically denied that Chorong has anything to do with Friend A and should not malign her reputation this way.

ALSO READ: 6 Korean celebrities who might turn out to be your favourite YouTubers!

What do you think of the issue? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×