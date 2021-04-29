Apink's Naeun is positively considering the offer to join YG Ent; Other Apink members renew contracts

Apink's Son Naeun has left her previous agency Play M Entertainment and is in talks to join YG Entertainment. Read on to find out.

It may be a new beginning for Apink's Son Naeun! Son Naeun is one of the most popular members of the girl group Apink. The group debuted on April 19, 2011, with the extended play (EP) Seven Springs of Apink. Naeun is the lead dancer, vocalist, rapper, visual and center of Apink. She has starred in many K-dramas, the last one being Dinner Mate, where she played the role of a social media influencer.

On April 29, Play M Entertainment announced that Son Naeun has parted ways with the agency after her exclusive contract with the agency ended. The other five members of Apink have renewed their contracts with Play M Entertainment. They shared that they will support Son Naeun in her future endeavours and going forward Apink members will continue promoting as a team both together and separately.

Since leaving Play M Entertainment, Son Naeun has been a free agent and has been discussing the prospect of joining YG Entertainment since April. A source from YG Entertainment confirmed that Son Naeun is in positive talks to join the company and sign an exclusive contract with them. Both the parties are in advance talks and we might get to hear a confirmation regarding this very soon.

Meanwhile, Play M Entertainment confirmed that Apink members are preparing an album as a full group to commemorate the happy occasion of their 10th debut anniversary and sincerely hope that fans shower the group with lots of love and support.

