Apink's Son Naeun CONFIRMED to join Rain & Kim Bum in the upcoming drama, Ghost Doctor

Naeun will play the role of Oh Soo Jung, an intern at the emergency room. Read on to find out.

Apink's Son Naeun has signed her first project ever since she signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment! For the unversed, On May 3, 2021, YG Entertainment announced that Apink's Son Naeun has signed an exclusive contract with them. On July 2, YG Entertainment officially announced that Son Naeun would be appearing in the upcoming drama Ghost Doctor alongside Rain and Kim Bum, who have already confirmed their casting in the drama.

Son Naeun will be playing the role of an emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomenon and miracles despite her education in the field of medicine! Due to a hidden secret, she nurtures deep in her heart, she aspires to become a thoracic surgeon, even if it means going against her family’s wishes. Oh Soo Jung is different from other aspiring doctors and it is exciting to see what she will add to the plot!

Ghost Doctor is about two doctors who are completely opposite in terms of their background, skillsets and personalities, nevertheless, they end up combining spirits and bodies. It will depict the heartwarming story of ghost doctors who can’t leave behind the hospital and patients even after they have passed away. Ghost Doctor is written by Kim Sun Soo of Live Up To Your Name fame and directed by PD Boo Sung Chul, who has directed famous dramas The Heirs and Our Gap Soon.

Rain will star as the genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play the silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak! The drama is expected to broadcast in the second half of 2021.

