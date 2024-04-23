Apink's Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado confirmed to be in relationship; agencies release statement

Apink member Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado have confirmed that they are in a relationship. On April 23, a South Korean media outlet reported that Yoon Bomi and Rado have been dating each other since April 2017. Responding to these reports, their agencies suggested that they would confirm with their artists and then make an official statement.

Apink's Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado confirm relationship

After the reports of Apink's Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado circulated, their agencies swiftly confirmed the news that the two are indeed in a relationship. Apink's agency Choi Creative Lab confirmed that as reported in the articles, Yoon Bomi is maintaining a good relationship with Rado. They asked the public to understand that they would not be able to confirm any other details as it is the artist’s private life. Lastly, they added that Yoon Bomi will continue her activities as an Apink member, actress, and an entertainer. Rado's agency also confirmed the reports and asked the public to view the couple with warmth and support them.

More about Yoon Bomi and Rado

Apink is a K-pop girl group who made their debut in 2011 with the EP Seven Springs of Apink. Members include Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bomi, Jeong Eunji, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Ha Young. Hong Yookyung left in 2013 and Son Naeun left in 2022. Apink is known for songs like Mr Chu, NoNoNo and more.

Bomi is the lead vocalist of the group. She made her debut as an actress in 2015 with the drama Love Detective Sherlock K. She is currently appearing in the hit drama Queen of Tears which airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Black Eyed Pilseung is a producer duo composed of producers Choi Kyu Sung and Rado. They have worked with popular K-pop groups like TWICE, Apink, MissA, SISTAR and more.

