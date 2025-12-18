Apink's Yoon Bomi confirms marriage to ex-Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado after 9 years of dating

Yoon Bomi is getting married! The singer-actress announced her plans to marry longtime boyfriend, Rado, whom she has been dating for the past nine years. On December 18, a JTBC report of the two tying the knot surfaced on the internet post which the Apink member took to her official fancafe to share the update with her fans via a handwritten letter.

Apink’s Bomi confirms marriage plans with former Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado

In a note shared by her agency, WITH US Entertainment, the 32-year-old’s decision to marry her beau was shared. It reads, “We are sharing our official position regarding the update reported today about Yoon Bomi. She is set to marry her cherished partner, who has been by her side for a long time, in May of next year. We ask for your warm support for the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Even after marriage, Yoon Bomi plans to continue her steady activities without change as a member of Apink, as an actress, and as an entertainer. She will return with a more mature and responsible image to repay the fans who have always supported her.”

Similarly, the to-be-groom’s side also shared their confirmation, “Our chief producer Rado (real name Song Joo Young) has met a cherished partner and will be getting married in May of next year. Even after marriage, Rado plans to continue to devote himself to music as the representative producer of High Up Entertainment. We ask for your warm blessings for the couple’s future.”

Bomi then took to her official fan cafe to share a handwritten note, “I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has been by my side for a long time while sharing our everyday lives and being together through both happy times and difficult moments. I didn’t know I would be delivering this news like this, but I really wanted to convey my feelings to PANDA, who are like my long-time friends, first.” She apologized for letting her life update be conveyed via an article first, as well as for her personal decision to take this step, even as fans await news about Apink’s new music after 3 years.

Meanwhile, Rado has previously worked on the girl group’s releases like Only one and I’m so sick, alongside being the producer for multiple K-pop hits for STAYC, TWICE, Chung Ha, Sistar, and MissA. Originally part of a duo alongside Choi Kyu Sung, Black Eyed Pilseung split up earlier this year over creative differences after 16 years together.

