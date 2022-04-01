April 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to: ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ & more

April 2022 signals the end of our some of our current favourite K-dramas like Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s ‘Business Proposal’, and more. However, with a new month, comes new K-dramas, primed and ready to take over our hearts with engrossing storylines and some big, well-established names in the industry. Check out our watchlist for April 2022, featuring ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ and more!

1. Tomorrow (April 1)

Originally scheduled for the end of March, ‘Tomorrow’ is a thriller-fantasy series, that features Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On. The series will follow Choi Joon Woong as he accidentally meets the angels of death, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who happen to belong to a crisis management team.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On

Where to Watch: MBC, Netflix

2. It’s Beautiful Now (April 2)

KBS2’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ is set to depict the reality of the current generation that is reluctant to get married, focusing on the story of a family with three brothers.

Episodes: 50

Starring: Choi Ye Bin, Bae Da Bin, Yoon Shi Yoon, Oh Min Seok

Where to Watch: KBS2

3. Green Mothers’ Club (April 6)

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama will be following a network of parents in a neighbourhood, as they navigate the realities of the elementary school community. Look forward to the growth, friendships, and motherly love of 5 mothers.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin, Joo Min Kyung

Where to Watch: JTBC

4. Again My Life (April 8)

Based on a web novel of the same name, ‘Again My Life’ will follow a prosecutor as he attempts to reset his after meeting with an unfair death.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Joon Gi, Lee Geung Young, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Ji Eun, Kim Jae Kyung

Where to Watch: SBS, Viu

5. Our Blues (April 9)

Taking on an omnibus format, ‘Our Blues’ boasts a star-studded lineup. The series revolves around the sweet and bitter life of individuals standing at different points in their lives, with picturesque Jeju Island as the backdrop.

Episodes: 20

Starring: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min

Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix

6. My Liberation Notes (April 9)

‘My Liberation Notes’ is set to follow three siblings and a mysterious stranger, who want to escape from their lives that appear to be going nowhere.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Lee El, Son Seok Koo

Where to Watch: JTBC, Netflix

7. Love All Play (April 20)

A sports romance drama, ‘Love All Play’ follows the blossoming love between two members of a badminton business team, and is set to be a fresh, exciting, and youthful series.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Chae Min

Where to Watch: KBS2

8. Shooting Stars (April 22)

A romantic comedy, ‘Shooting Stars’ follows PR teams, managers, reporters, and others in the entertainment industry, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make stars shine.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae

Where to Watch: tvN

9. Showtime Begins! (April 23)

A charismatic yet cold-hearted magician and a passionate, model police officer with supernatural powers come together in this fresh comedy series.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Park Hae Jin, Jin Ki Joo

Where to Watch: MBC

10. The Killer’s Shopping List (April 27)

A mart manager, a cashier, and a police officer embark on a journey to seize a significant clue in order to solve a mysterious murder case.

Episodes: 8

Starring: Lee Kwang Soo, Seolhyun, Jin Hee Kyung

Where to Watch: tvN, Viu

11. Monstrous (April 29)

A supernatural thriller, ‘Monstrous’ follows archaeologists as they attempt to unveil a strange mystery.

Episodes: 6

Starring: Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been

Where to Watch: TVING

Which of these dramas are you looking forward to the most? Share with us below!

