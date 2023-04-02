April 2023 K-drama calendar: 11 releases including Dr Romantic 3, The Good Bad Mother and more to check out
Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Do Hyun and more will return to the small screen in April. Here’s what is on our watchlist.
March 2023 was full of ‘The Glory’ taking over our feeds and minds with its fabulous vengeance. Shows like ‘Oasis’, ‘The Romantic Guest House’ and more began their course over the last month, giving an exciting end and an even more promising start to April. This time around shows like ‘Bo Ra! Debora’ and ‘The Good Bad Mother’, are set to bring forth interesting storylines, meanwhile, the classic Doldam squad is set to return in the third season for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’. Check out the list of all the dramas you need to keep an eye out for in April 2023.
Decoy Part 2
Premiere Date: April 7
Cast: Jang Geun Suk, Lee Elijah, Heo Sung Tae
Plot: An unsolved case makes a former lawyer turn detective as he hunts for the truth only to come across a conman and a stange reporter.
Genre: Crime, Mystery
No. of Episodes: 6
Where to watch: Coupang Play
Paper Moon
Premiere Date: April 10
Cast: Kim Seo Hyung, Yoo Sun, Seo Young Hee, Lee Si Woo
Plot: A housewife’s life turns around as he begins to work for VIPs and help them with embezzlement.
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
No. of Episodes: 10
Where to watch: ENA, GENIE TV
Bo Ra! Debora
Premiere Date: April 12
Cast: Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Chang Sung, Koo Junhoe
Plot: A dating coach named Yeon Bora who is professionally known as Deborah comes across a man who struggles to fall in love.
Genre: Romance, Comedy
No. of Episodes: 14
Where to watch: ENA, GENIE TV
Stealer: The Treasure Keeper
Premiere Date: April 12
Cast: Joo Won, Lee Joo Woo, Jo Han Chul
Plot: An official with the Cultural Heritage Administration is suspected of taking away some important items, the man begins to realise about his other life as a thief.
Genre: Comedy, Action
No. of Episodes: 12
Where to watch: tvN
Doctor Cha
Premiere Date: April 15
Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Cheol, Myung Se Bin, Min Woo Hyuk
Plot: The wife of a hospital’s chief surgeon decides to resume her medical studies in the same place as her husband and chaos ensues.
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix
Family
Premiere Date: April 17
Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara
Plot: A secret NIS agent disguises himself as an ordinary office employee in front of his who dreams of a normal and perfect family but hides a secret of her own.
Genre: Comedy, Action
No. of Episodes: 12
Where to watch: tvN, Disney+
Queen of the Mask
Premiere Date: April 24
Cast: Kim Sun Ah, Oh Yoon Ah, Shin Eun Jung, Yoo Sun
Plot: A mysterious murder causes a group of friends to break apart and turn on one of them who decides to return to her homeland to find the truth.
Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Revenge
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Channel A
The Good Bad Mother
Premiere Date: April 26
Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin
Plot: A prosecutor having a difficult relationship with his mother ends up losing his memory, only to return to her side as a child.
Genre: Slice of life, Drama
No. of Episodes: 14
Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix
Dr. Romantic 3
Premiere Date: April 28
Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Jae
Plot: The doctors at Doldam Hospital return for a third run under the guidence of Kim Sabu. With many actors reprising their roles, it is set to be an exciting season.
Genre: Medical, Drama
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: SBS
The Fate of Heaven
Premiere Date: April 17
Cast: Kim Yoo Suk, Jeon Hye Yeon, Seo Han Gyeol, Jung Woo Yeon
Plot: Two different, living very different lives are faced
Genre: Romance, Melodrama
No. of Episodes: 120
Where to watch: MBC
Queenmaker
Premiere Date: April 14
Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, and Ryu Soo-young
Plot: Two women come together to lead a just world by leading one of them to become the mayor of Seoul.
Genre: Political, Business
No. of Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 10 K-drama releases to check out in March 2023: The Glory Part 2, Joseon Lawyer, Oasis and more
After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for o...Read more