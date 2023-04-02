April 2023 K-drama calendar: 11 releases including Dr Romantic 3, The Good Bad Mother and more to check out

March 2023 was full of ‘The Glory’ taking over our feeds and minds with its fabulous vengeance. Shows like ‘Oasis’, ‘The Romantic Guest House’ and more began their course over the last month, giving an exciting end and an even more promising start to April. This time around shows like ‘Bo Ra! Debora’ and ‘The Good Bad Mother’, are set to bring forth interesting storylines, meanwhile, the classic Doldam squad is set to return in the third season for ‘Dr. Romantic 3’. Check out the list of all the dramas you need to keep an eye out for in April 2023.

Decoy Part 2

Premiere Date: April 7

Cast: Jang Geun Suk, Lee Elijah, Heo Sung Tae

Plot: An unsolved case makes a former lawyer turn detective as he hunts for the truth only to come across a conman and a stange reporter.

Genre: Crime, Mystery

No. of Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Coupang Play

Paper Moon

Premiere Date: April 10

Cast: Kim Seo Hyung, Yoo Sun, Seo Young Hee, Lee Si Woo

Plot: A housewife’s life turns around as he begins to work for VIPs and help them with embezzlement.

Genre: Suspense, Thriller

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: ENA, GENIE TV

Bo Ra! Debora

Premiere Date: April 12

Cast: Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Chang Sung, Koo Junhoe

Plot: A dating coach named Yeon Bora who is professionally known as Deborah comes across a man who struggles to fall in love.

Genre: Romance, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 14

Where to watch: ENA, GENIE TV

Stealer: The Treasure Keeper

Premiere Date: April 12

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Joo Woo, Jo Han Chul

Plot: An official with the Cultural Heritage Administration is suspected of taking away some important items, the man begins to realise about his other life as a thief.

Genre: Comedy, Action

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: tvN

Doctor Cha

Premiere Date: April 15

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Cheol, Myung Se Bin, Min Woo Hyuk

Plot: The wife of a hospital’s chief surgeon decides to resume her medical studies in the same place as her husband and chaos ensues.

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Family

Premiere Date: April 17

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara

Plot: A secret NIS agent disguises himself as an ordinary office employee in front of his who dreams of a normal and perfect family but hides a secret of her own.

Genre: Comedy, Action

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: tvN, Disney+

Queen of the Mask

Premiere Date: April 24

Cast: Kim Sun Ah, Oh Yoon Ah, Shin Eun Jung, Yoo Sun

Plot: A mysterious murder causes a group of friends to break apart and turn on one of them who decides to return to her homeland to find the truth.

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Revenge

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Channel A

The Good Bad Mother

Premiere Date: April 26

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran, Ahn Eun Jin

Plot: A prosecutor having a difficult relationship with his mother ends up losing his memory, only to return to her side as a child.

Genre: Slice of life, Drama

No. of Episodes: 14

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Dr. Romantic 3

Premiere Date: April 28

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Jae

Plot: The doctors at Doldam Hospital return for a third run under the guidence of Kim Sabu. With many actors reprising their roles, it is set to be an exciting season.

Genre: Medical, Drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS

The Fate of Heaven

Premiere Date: April 17

Cast: Kim Yoo Suk, Jeon Hye Yeon, Seo Han Gyeol, Jung Woo Yeon

Plot: Two different, living very different lives are faced

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

No. of Episodes: 120

Where to watch: MBC

Queenmaker

Premiere Date: April 14

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, and Ryu Soo-young

Plot: Two women come together to lead a just world by leading one of them to become the mayor of Seoul.

Genre: Political, Business

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Netflix

