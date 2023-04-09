April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings: Who took the top spot?

K-Pop girl groups have taken the world by storm in recent years, with their catchy tunes and stunning visuals captivating fans around the globe. The April girl group brand reputation rankings have just been announced, and the competition was fierce. Here's a closer look at the rankings and what they mean for the K-Pop industry.

What are Brand Reputation Rankings?

Brand reputation rankings are a way of measuring a group's popularity, based on factors such as media coverage, online engagement, and consumer behavior. The rankings are a way of determining which groups are resonating most with fans and audiences.

April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

According to the April girl group brand reputation rankings, The rankings of various girl groups were determined based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes using big data collected from March 9 to April 9.

BLACKPINK emerged as the top-ranked girl group this month, having witnessed a significant increase of 60.32 percent in their brand reputation index since March, thereby accumulating a total score of 8,126,951 for April. In BLACKPINK's keyword analysis, phrases such as ‘Jisoo,’ ‘FLOWER,’ and ‘game’ were among the most popular, while their top related terms included ‘record,’ ‘reveal,’ and ‘release.’ The group's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an overwhelmingly positive reaction of 93.27 percent.

According to the rankings, NewJeans secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 5,428,500, signifying a minor increase of 1.22 percent in their score since last month. IVE moved up to the third spot, accumulating a brand reputation index of 3,282,997, which reflects a significant increase of 21.37 percent in their score since March. TWICE, with a brand reputation index of 2,942,459, occupied the fourth position, indicating a considerable surge of 21.19 percent in their score since the previous month. Lastly, (G)I-DLE maintained their fifth-place standing with a brand reputation index of 2,690,821, showing a modest increase of 3.94 percent in their score since March.

Take a look at the list of the top 30 girl groups for April:

BLACKPINK NewJeans IVE TWICE (G)I-DLE Red Velvet Girls' Generation Apink LE SSERAFIM aespa Oh My Girl WJSN H1-KEY STAYC MAMAMOO fromis_9 Girl's Day NMIXX APRIL ITZY Dreamcatcher EXID Kep1er cignature Rocket Punch LABOUM woo!ah! Ladies' Code ALICE Bling Bling

