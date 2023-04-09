April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings: Who took the top spot?

K-Pop's top girl groups battle it out: A Look at the latest brand reputation rankings.

BLACKPINK and NewJeans: Picture: Courtesy of BLACKPINK and NewJeans Instagram
BLACKPINK and NewJeans: Picture: Courtesy of BLACKPINK and NewJeans Instagram

K-Pop girl groups have taken the world by storm in recent years, with their catchy tunes and stunning visuals captivating fans around the globe. The April girl group brand reputation rankings have just been announced, and the competition was fierce. Here's a closer look at the rankings and what they mean for the K-Pop industry.

What are Brand Reputation Rankings?

Brand reputation rankings are a way of measuring a group's popularity, based on factors such as media coverage, online engagement, and consumer behavior. The rankings are a way of determining which groups are resonating most with fans and audiences.

April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

According to the April girl group brand reputation rankings, The rankings of various girl groups were determined based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes using big data collected from March 9 to April 9.

BLACKPINK emerged as the top-ranked girl group this month, having witnessed a significant increase of 60.32 percent in their brand reputation index since March, thereby accumulating a total score of 8,126,951 for April. In BLACKPINK's keyword analysis, phrases such as ‘Jisoo,’ ‘FLOWER,’ and ‘game’ were among the most popular, while their top related terms included ‘record,’ ‘reveal,’ and ‘release.’ The group's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an overwhelmingly positive reaction of 93.27 percent.

According to the rankings, NewJeans secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 5,428,500, signifying a minor increase of 1.22 percent in their score since last month. IVE moved up to the third spot, accumulating a brand reputation index of 3,282,997, which reflects a significant increase of 21.37 percent in their score since March. TWICE, with a brand reputation index of 2,942,459, occupied the fourth position, indicating a considerable surge of 21.19 percent in their score since the previous month. Lastly, (G)I-DLE maintained their fifth-place standing with a brand reputation index of 2,690,821, showing a modest increase of 3.94 percent in their score since March.

Take a look at the list of the top 30 girl groups for April:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. NewJeans
  3. IVE
  4. TWICE
  5. (G)I-DLE
  6. Red Velvet
  7. Girls' Generation
  8. Apink
  9. LE SSERAFIM
  10. aespa
  11. Oh My Girl
  12. WJSN
  13. H1-KEY
  14. STAYC
  15. MAMAMOO
  16. fromis_9
  17. Girl's Day
  18. NMIXX
  19. APRIL
  20. ITZY
  21. Dreamcatcher
  22. EXID
  23. Kep1er
  24. cignature
  25. Rocket Punch
  26. LABOUM
  27. woo!ah!
  28. Ladies' Code
  29. ALICE
  30. Bling Bling

Credits: BLACKPINK & NewJeans Instagram

