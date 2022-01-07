APRIL's Naeun accepts school bullying accuser's letter of apology & withdraws legal action

APRIL’s agency has shared an update on a school violence allegation against Naeun. For those unversed, last March, a post on an online community accused Lee Naeun of school violence in elementary school. However, this false information was far from the actual truth, so DSP Media (APRIL's agency) filed a legal complaint against 'A', who wrote the post, for spreading false information.

The agency stated that they collected adequate evidence to prove that the information in the post was false and submitted it for the investigation. After several months of investigation, the police confirmed a defamation charge for 'A' due to spreading false information, and 'A' was forwarded to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment.

Meanwhile, accuser 'A' continuously expressed hopes to apologize to Lee Naeun with self-reflection for what they did wrong, and they relayed a letter written to Lee Naeun. Lee Naeun accepted the apology from 'A' and decided to withdraw the legal complaint. We are sharing this information with fans who have waited for a long time with unchanging support.

DSP Media assured fans that they will take action without leniency against acts of creating and spreading rumours with groundless false information.

